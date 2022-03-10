Sarah Michelle Gellar and Former Buffy Castmates Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Show's Premiere

The supernatural drama series ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003

Sarah Michelle Gellar says it was an "honor" to play Buffy Anne Summers on the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer's premiere.

The star, 44, shared a throwback photo of herself on the set of the show on Instagram Thursday.

"25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle," she captioned the image. "A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success."

The Scooby-Doo actress added, "But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

David Boreanaz, who portrayed vampire-turned-private investigator Angel, also posted a message on social media alongside a photo of himself from the show.

"An Angel was born 25 years ago even though he was 245 years old," he shared. "We celebrate 25 years and to all the fans we say 'Thank You!'"

The Cruel Intentions star responded in the comment section, writing, "My angel - then and now."

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's little sister Dawn on the WB series, reflected her off-screen friendship with Gellar in her own post honoring Buffy's anniversary.

"Happy 25th anniversary, big sister, of the premiere of your show #buffythevampireslayer. We have known each other for almost 30 years," she wrote. "You gave me this shirt to wear to present an award to you. For being a badass. You still are. 🗝🔮❤️ but I'm also still taller. 😜 @sarahmgellar."

The Stirring Up Fun with Food author responded, "I love you sis."

Charisma Carpenter, who portrayed Cordelia Chase, said it "hardly seems possible" that Buffy premiered 25 years ago in an Instagram post.

"A huge thanks to fans the world over who have kept the show alive onscreen, in chat rooms, across social media platforms, through podcasts and school curriculums… it's truly remarkable," she shared. "Buffy was a huge part of my life as it was to all the cast and crew."

"To see the love of the show endure and get passed down through generations is truly meaningful. It is humbling to know that I was a part of something special that appears to live-on in others today. Hopefully forever! Thank you," she added. "Happy Buffy Anniversary to all those that celebrate. I'm grateful."

Nicholas Brendon, who portrayed Xander Harris, also marked the occasion on social media.

"Todays the big day! #25YearsofBuffy! The big moments are going to come. #BuffyTheVampireSlayer is marking 25 years today," he shared.

James Marsters, who played British vampire Spike, also reflected on the show's legacy on its anniversary. "It's been 25 years of us asking ourselves WWBF: What Would Buffy Do?" he wrote.