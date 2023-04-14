Sarah Michelle Gellar's Pals Shower Her with 46th Birthday Love: 'No Vampire Slaying for You Today!'

Sarah Michelle Gellar kicked off the weekend with lots of birthday wishes.

As the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star turned 46 on Friday, many of her famous friends showed her love.

"Wishing the always fabulous and bad ass @sarahmgellar a very Happy Birthday," actress Michelle Trachtenberg wrote on Instagram. "Take the day off sis. No Vampire slaying for you today."

Gellar's Buffy costar Emma Caulfield sang "Happy Birthday" to her on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday you unicorn, rockstar, badass, amazing woman," added Caulfield, 50. "Much love."

Lindsay Price posted a throwback with her All My Children costar Gellar on her story, wondering, "should we go get matching wispy bangs together again?"

Gellar reposted the tribute, adding her own cheeky reply: "Never Never Never" in flashing yellow letters.

Shannen Doherty posted a carousel of photos with Gellar with the simple caption, "Happy birthday S. Love you!!"

For Doherty's 52nd birthday on Wednesday, Gellar posted "some of our most ridiculous stunts" with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress on her Instagram.

"We sure are drinking a lot in these photos!! I love you S!!" Doherty commented.

On Friday, WWE star Alexis Bliss shouted out "amazing woman" Gellar on her Instagram Story as well.

Earlier this year, Gellar joked that she doesn't like the constant reminders of her age that she receives from Buffy fans.

"People love to remind me that it [has been] 20 years," the mom of two told Graham Norton. "I love that people still reference it — but I don't need the actual date and passage of time so people realize how old I am!"

The Wolf Pack actress and producer reflected on aging in the public eye to New Beauty last month.

"It can be hard when you've been in the public eye for a long time, but I think that I'm the worst at comparing myself to what I used to look like," said Gellar. "I'm harder on myself than the public is. I can't expect to look like I did when I was 20, because that's just ridiculous and unrealistic. That wouldn't look right! I just try to be the best I can be, but I'm probably harder on myself. I think most of us are."