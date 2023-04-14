Sarah Michelle Gellar's Pals Shower Her with 46th Birthday Love: 'No Vampire Slaying for You Today!'

Actresses Shannen Doherty, Lindsay Price, Michelle Trachtenberg and more sent well wishes to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star on Friday

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 14, 2023 05:12 PM

Sarah Michelle Gellar kicked off the weekend with lots of birthday wishes.

As the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star turned 46 on Friday, many of her famous friends showed her love.

"Wishing the always fabulous and bad ass @sarahmgellar a very Happy Birthday," actress Michelle Trachtenberg wrote on Instagram. "Take the day off sis. No Vampire slaying for you today."

Gellar's Buffy costar Emma Caulfield sang "Happy Birthday" to her on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday you unicorn, rockstar, badass, amazing woman," added Caulfield, 50. "Much love."

Sarah Michelle Gellar birthday
Emma Caulfield/Instagram

Lindsay Price posted a throwback with her All My Children costar Gellar on her story, wondering, "should we go get matching wispy bangs together again?"

Gellar reposted the tribute, adding her own cheeky reply: "Never Never Never" in flashing yellow letters.

Sarah Michelle Gellar birthday
Lindsay Price/Instagram

Shannen Doherty posted a carousel of photos with Gellar with the simple caption, "Happy birthday S. Love you!!"

For Doherty's 52nd birthday on Wednesday, Gellar posted "some of our most ridiculous stunts" with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress on her Instagram.

"We sure are drinking a lot in these photos!! I love you S!!" Doherty commented.

Sarah Michelle Gellar birthday
Shannen Doherty/Instagram

On Friday, WWE star Alexis Bliss shouted out "amazing woman" Gellar on her Instagram Story as well.

Sarah Michelle Gellar birthday
Alexis Bliss/Instagram

Earlier this year, Gellar joked that she doesn't like the constant reminders of her age that she receives from Buffy fans.

"People love to remind me that it [has been] 20 years," the mom of two told Graham Norton. "I love that people still reference it — but I don't need the actual date and passage of time so people realize how old I am!"

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Paras Griffin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Wolf Pack actress and producer reflected on aging in the public eye to New Beauty last month.

"It can be hard when you've been in the public eye for a long time, but I think that I'm the worst at comparing myself to what I used to look like," said Gellar. "I'm harder on myself than the public is. I can't expect to look like I did when I was 20, because that's just ridiculous and unrealistic. That wouldn't look right! I just try to be the best I can be, but I'm probably harder on myself. I think most of us are."

Related Articles
John Legend Wishes Daughter Luna a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Feel So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame Shares Unseen Glimpses of Romance with Chelsea 'When the Big Cameras Weren't on Us'
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards
Sarah Hyland Says 'Nothing's Changed in the Best Way' Since Marrying Wells Adams: 'More Diamonds on My Finger'
Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday as Mom Christine Enjoys Engagement
sarah jessica parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates with a Kiss as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Wraps Filming
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards
Sarah Hyland Says She's 'Becoming a Golf Wife' Thanks to Wells Adams: 'I'm a Bit of a Natural' (Exclusive)
Khloe kardashian social media. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
Khloé Kardashian Praises 'Loving' Daughter True After Her 5th Birthday: 'You Are My Everything'
Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Let Paul Answer at Altar First So He Didn't Feel 'Backed in a Corner'
bliss-and-Zack-wedding
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Dishes on Her Wedding Day with Zack: 'It Was Just What I Imagined'
love is blind season 4 Tiffany and Brett, Bliss and Zack, Chelsea and Kwame, Micah and Paul and Jackie and Marshall
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Finale: Who Got Married and Who Said 'I Don't'
Love is blind
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: See the Exclusive Wedding Photos of All the Engaged Couples
Khloé Kardashian Is 'So Sad' Daughter True Is Growing Up After 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland
Khloé Kardashian Is 'So Sad' Daughter True Is Growing Up After 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Gave Sister Kourtney Walking-Down-the-Aisle Advice After Admitting She Moved Too 'Fast'
Jenna Bush Hager, Mila
Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Mila Her 'Dream Girl' as She Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photos
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Senior Year Heats Up with Prom, Graduation and a New Love Interest
shannen doherty, sarah michelle gellar
Shannen Doherty Feels the Love from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Her 'Charmed' Family and More on 52nd Birthday