Broadway Star Sarah Jones and Insecure's Natasha Rothwell Kick Off #NoFilter Instagram Live Series

The weekly show features celebs discussing upcoming projects, life under coronavirus lockdown, the current state of America and more

#NoFilter, a new weekly Instagram Live series, will feature important chats with celebrities in the media and entertainment space.

The series, launched by Meredith Corporation's Black Employee Resource Group, :BLACKPRINT, launched last week with Tony-winning actress Sarah Jones. Every Wednesday, the show will welcome another guest to discuss their upcoming projects, life under coronavirus lockdown, the current state of America and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the inaugural episode, Jones spoke about diversity in media and the racial justice movement in a conversation with PEOPLE's Paula Ngon.

"We really do need to center those voices, those people who are willing to say, 'Hey, people are dying,'" she said. "We don't have time to go slow."

"I think understanding the history — if everybody had to watch 13th — Ava [DuVernay's] documentary, if everybody had to learn about GI Bill, if everybody had to learn about Juneteenth, it's a brand a new concept, and the truth is everybody loses when you have a system that is uneven," Jones added.

Jones also discussed her own Instagram Live show, Yes, I'm Sarah Jones.

This Wednesday's guest is Insecure's Natasha Rothwell. Rothwell, 39, plays Kelli, a friend of Issa Rae's character Issa Dee, and also serves as a writer and supervising producer on the hit HBO show.

In addition, Rothwell is a former Saturday Night Live writer. The comedian also wrote and starred in an episode of the Netflix sketch series The Characters.

Rothwell has been vocal on social media about today's political and social climate.

"I'm tired," she wrote on May 27 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. "My soul is tired. My heart is heavy. But I can't stay quiet. That privilege isn't afforded to me. All I can do is rest, so I can get back up and fight another day. I fight for my brothers and sisters who can't fight, who can't breathe."