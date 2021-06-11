SATC Revival: Sarah Jessica Parker Visits Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment the Night Before Filming

"We find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in the caption of the snap of Carrie Bradshaw's famous home

Sarah Jessica Parker is already getting back into character as Carrie Bradshaw!

On Thursday, the 56-year-old Sex and the City star shared photos of her beloved character's ionic apartment building, explaining that she landed in front of the famous stoop while on a late-night stroll. The actress called the moment a "pure coincidence," noting that she's set to begin production of the popular series' revival on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified. X, SJ," she captioned the post, giving a shoutout to Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram

Parker is gearing up for the start of production on And Just Like That - the next installment of Sex and the City. The HBO Max 10-episode revival was announced earlier this year with a teaser trailer posted on Instagram from Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). The three actresses will reprise their roles in And Just Like That, however, their costar Kim Cattrall, who previously played Samantha Jones, is not returning for the revival.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter, " Parker said on Instagram in January alongside the teaser clip.

The video features Parker typing on her computer saying, "And just like that," followed by "the story continues..." appearing on the screen.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis stated in a press release.

Sex and the City Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Timothy Hiatt/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty; Dominik Bindl/Getty

On Wednesday, HBO Max announced that four more familiar faces will be joining the highly-anticipated reboot. Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) are all also reprising their roles in the show.

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable," Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

The SATC men will also join Chris Noth, who will reprise his iconic role as Bradshaw's longtime love, John James "Mr. Big" Preston, in the upcoming series.