Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's 'Happy' Reunion: 'It Will Be Really Meaningful'

Parker confirmed in September that Corbett would be reprising his character on And Just Like That..., HBO Max's Sex and the City sequel series

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 8, 2023 09:14 AM
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker is happy to be working with a certain face from her Sex and the City days again.

During a break from filming season 2 of And Just Like That..., the actress opened up about reuniting with John Corbett for the HBO Max sequel series.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker, 57, told Extra at the New York City launch of the flagship boutique for the SJP Collection, her popular shoe line. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

She went on to tease the return of Corbett's character — hunky woodworker Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiancé — and just what it'll mean for fans.

"It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out," said Parker, who plays Carrie, "and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

As for any hints about what Aidan's storyline may be on the show, Parker said, "I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, 1998-2004
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in 'Sex and the City'. HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

Aidan was one of Carrie's most notable love interests in the third and fourth seasons of Sex and the City. He even showed up to tempt Carrie in 2010's Sex and the City 2, the second big-screen movie.

Back in September, Parker confirmed that Corbett, 61, would officially be joining And Just Like That... season 2 — telling Entertainment Tonight, "I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Corbett's return has long been speculated. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor previously said in April 2021 that he would be in season 1 of the series — though King and writers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg later insisted to Deadline that Corbett was never a part of the plan.

Deadline has since reported that Corbett will have a "substantial, multi-episode arc" on the show, though the actors and the show runners have been mum about just what that means.

Fans got the first glimpse of Parker and Corbett on the And Just Like That... set last month, when the show's official Instagram account and Parker shared several photos of the two actors walking down the street in New York City while filming, holding hands.

The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."

"Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker replied in the post's comment section.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... kicked off production in October 2022. It is set to premiere sometime around summer 2023.

The first season is now streaming on HBO Max.

