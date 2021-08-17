Nicole Ari Parker Joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis on SATC Revival Set

"I'd sing along to 70's love songs with this trio deep into any night," Sarah Jessica Parker captioned the shots

And just like that, there were four again!

Alongside the hashtag "Monday Memories," the 56-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram, "@cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @nicoleariparker Oh so fine."

"I'd sing along to 70's love songs with this trio deep into any night," she continued in the caption. "@justlikethatmax I'll see you ladies tomorrow!"

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis with Nicole Ari Parker Credit: sarah jessica parker/instagram

The post also included a picture of the group with their backs facing the camera and snapshot of the foursome leaning back and smiling.

"These Beautiful Beings💋💋💋💋," Nicole, 50, wrote on her Instagram when she re-shared her castmate's post. "Thank you #SJP 🌷for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night 🎬🎥❤️."

In And Just Like That..., Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, will be reprising their respective roles of Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York — which they played in all six seasons of Sex and the City as well as two feature films.

As for Nicole, she will play Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," according to an announcement from HBO Max in July.

The new show, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with three of Sex and the City's four main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman will round out the cast as fresh faces to the series.