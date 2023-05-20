Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on 'Miles We Have Strolled' in Anniversary Post for Matthew Broderick 

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating 26 years of marriage with Matthew Broderick.

The And Just Like That... actress, 58, shared some details of how she celebrated the anniversary milestone with her partner in a sweet tribute post dedicated to him on Saturday.

"Happy 26th anniversary, my husband," Parker wrote on Instagram. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home."

"Oh the miles we have strolled together," she continued. "I love you. XOX, your SJ"

Alongside the message, she shared a photo of a champagne cork from the bubbly they drank, which lay on a brown-woven surface.

The pair, who share three children: son James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13, are no strangers to publicly showing their affection.

Last year, Broderick revealed he knew right away that he would marry the film and TV star actress.

"Oh, the first time I met her," Broderick told Andy Cohen while on Watch What Happens Live. "I saw her walking down the street and thought 'That's it.'"

Later, Cohen asked what qualities Broderick admires the most about the Sex and the City star. "Humor and wisdom," the actor said.

Parker shared the same sentiments on another episode of Watch What Happens Live, revealing what happened during her and Broderick's first few kisses and how she knew he was the one.

The actress revealed that the first kiss "was outside an apartment building." The second, however, took place as she was heading into a subway station.

"I had a Ricola in my mouth. It was the dead of winter and I thought — well, it just seemed like a third party. So I spit it out into my gloved hand because I was getting on the subway … It was stuck on my glove," she recalled.

The actress noted that it was "a huge investment glove," but said there was no going back. "It made a sort of mark forever," she joked.