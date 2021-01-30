The ten-episode, half-hour series titled And Just Like That is scheduled to begin production in New York in the late spring

Sarah Jessica Parker Says the Sex and the City Revival Will 'Obviously' Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing new details about the upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival.

The pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," Parker said of the New York City-based show.

The actress said she believes the show will also attempt to answer how COVID-19 has "changed relationships once friends disappear."

"I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all," she added.

While Parker said she is still waiting to see the scripts for the revival, titled And Just Like That, she and her costars are looking forward to seeing where their characters stand now that they're in their 50s.

Parker is set to reprise her role as writer Carrie Bradshaw in the revival, and Davis, 55, and Nixon, 54, will return to play their original characters Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker told Vanity Fair. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

Parker's questions regarding the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte did not stop there.

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?" she continued. "What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn't have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

The ten-episode, half-hour series from executive producer Michael Patrick King is being written with the help of an all-female writers' room, which Parker said is "incredibly diverse in a really exciting way."

"There's an enormous amount to be excited about," Parker added of the upcoming series. "I'm just excited to be handed the script."

Fans have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and scored two spin-off movies.

According to HBO Max, And Just Like That will follow "Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The series is scheduled to begin production in New York in the late spring.