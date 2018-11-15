Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Felt like Somebody Was Holding Me Hostage’ When SATC Became a Hit

Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t always sold on the idea of starring in Sex and the City.

After making a career as a film and Broadway star, the actress admitted she was hesitant to sign onto Sex and the City due to the strict schedule that comes along with working in television.

“I panicked and I was like, ‘I want to maintain my life. I like doing a few plays a year and a movie, and maybe a TV movie of the week,’ ” she told James Andrew Miller in the latest episode of his podcast, Origins Chapter 5: Sex And The City: Tutu’s, Tete-a-Tete’s, and Taxi’s, in partnership with Cadence13.

Even after she accepted the role and the show became a massive hit, Parker says it took her a while to adjust to her new life starring on a network series.

“All of a sudden it felt like somebody was holding me hostage or something or there just were these limitations which felt very suffocating,” she said.

She eventually embraced the role and went on to play the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in 94 episodes over a six seasons and two full-length feature films.

The hit HBO series followed Bradshaw, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they conquered the city, love and their careers together.

Earlier this year, talk of a possible third Sex and the City movie made headlines, despite Cattrall openly refusing to have any part of it.

But Parker recently revealed that another installment of SATC has not been completely ruled out.

“Whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something [director] Michael [Patrick King] and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time,” she said.