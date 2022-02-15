John Corbett confused Sex and the City fans after declaring he would reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in the revival series, but never appearing in the debut season

Sarah Jessica Parker Says 'Gentleman' John Corbett Apologized for Saying He Would Appear in AJLT

Sarah Jessica Parker is spilling about John Corbett's future in And Just Like That.

The actress, 56, stopped by Watch What Happens Live Monday, where she answered fan questions and chatted with host Andy Cohen about the Sex and the City revival, which recently wrapped its first season on HBO Max.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Corbett, who played Parker's love interest, Aidan Shaw, in the original Sex and the City series, confused fans after he promised he would appear in the reboot, but didn't. Parker addressed Corbett's comments about reprising his role while appearing on WWHL, telling Cohen, "It was fun for him to say that."

"He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun,' " she said.

John corbett John Corbett | Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

She then hinted about the possibility of Corbett returning for future episodes of AJLT, adding, "Having said that, I think he would be … well I'm not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible. All of it is possible."

Parker's comments come after Corbett told Page Six last year that he was "going to do the show," and said it was "very exciting" for him to join AJLT.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he told the outlet in April. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

SJP with andy cohen Credit: watch what happens live with andy cohen/ youtube

Earlier this month, however, AJLT writers denied Corbett's involvement in the series in an interview with Deadline. Writer Julie Rottenberg said Corbett "should be writing personal apology notes" after teasing his role in the show, insisting, "We didn't say anything."

Executive producer Michael Patrick King added, "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie."

Sex and the City Credit: Courtesy HBO Max

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also in her Monday appearance on WWHL, Parker addressed another Sex and the City character who isn't in the revival: Samantha, who was played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and spinoff films.

While Samantha never physically appeared in AJLT, her character was present in text messages sent to Carrie. Parker explained, "Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren't absent from your life when you don't want them to be."