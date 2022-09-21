Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez Tease 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 from Behind the Scenes

"Just this much. For now," Sarah Jessica Parker captioned a photo from the set of the Sex and the City revival

By
Published on September 21, 2022 04:32 PM
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Photo: HBO Max

The cast of And Just Like That... is ready for season 2!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez teased the upcoming sophomore season of the Sex and the City spin-off with social media posts on Wednesday.

Parker, 57, shared a zoomed-in photo of the script with just the title of the show and "Episode 201" written on it. Under the episode number, Parker scribbled out the third line with purple ink.

"Just this much. For now," the Hocus Pocus star wrote in her Instagram caption before signing off "X, SJ."

Ramírez, 47, also kept things mysterious, quietly dropping a photo of the scripts for episode 201 and 202.

"🤫shhhhh….." they wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The Grey's Anatomy alum appears to have taken the snap at a cast table read, indicated by Ramírez's name being written over the name of their character Che.

In an on-theme tease to Variety earlier this year, Ramírez — who is non-binary like And Just Like That...'s podcasting standup comic Che Diaz — said, "The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book."

Showrunner Michael Patrick King also told the outlet he is determined for viewers to see Che in a new light in the next batch of episodes.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

Wednesday was also a sad day for the cast, as it marked the first anniversary of the death of costar Willie Garson, who had played Carrie's dapper pal Stanford Blatch since 1998.

Garson died of pancreatic cancer at age 57 while And Just Like That... was still filming its first season. Stanford appeared in several of the series' first 10 episodes, though the actor's death was not addressed within the show's narrative.

Mario Cantone honored his onscreen husband Wednesday with a tribute on his Instagram Story.

"Brilliant Willie," he wrote, sharing a clip of one of the final scenes Garson filmed. "Missing you today and everyday my sweet hilarious friend."

All six seasons and two Sex and the City movies, along with season 1 of And Just Like That... are available to stream on HBO Max. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

