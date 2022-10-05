Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Set of ''' And Just Like That…' After Death of Stepfather

Prep for the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… had already begun when Parker's stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, died on Sept. 28 after "an unexpected and rapid illness"

By
Published on October 5, 2022 09:28 AM
SJP - dante
Photo: HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker has returned to the set of And Just Like That… following the death of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste.

On Wednesday, Parker posted a social media image of her preparing to film season 2 of HBO Max's Sex and the City sequel wearing leather heels and cargo pants, with what looks like a plastic pigeon sitting beside her.

Parker captioned the image "First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ"

The actress announced in a statement on Sept. 29 that Forste — who married Parker's mother, Barbara, in 1969 — had died after "an unexpected and rapid illness."

That same day, the Sex and the City star, 57, had pulled out of the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center and global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 after learning of her stepfather's death.

Just a day earlier, Parker had walked the purple carpet at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere alongside husband Matthew Broderick and their twin 13-year-old daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Over the weekend, the star posted a tribute to Forste on Instagram, writing: "Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years."

Sarah Jessica Parker
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Just a few weeks earlier, the actress and producer had happier news to share on social media.

Alongside a photo of the title page of a script for the HBO Max series' season 2 premiere, she wrote, "Just this much. For now."

Season 1 of And Just Like That... can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

