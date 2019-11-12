Sarah Jessica Parker Quizzes Kristin Davis on Her Sex and the City Memory

It’s been more than 15 years since Sex and the City went off the air, and Kristin Davis‘ trivia knowledge is still on point.

Davis, 54, stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, where her knowledge about the hit HBO show was put to the test during a game of “Sex and the Gritty” — including one question from her former costar Sarah Jessica Parker.

When asked which castmate resembled their character in real life, Davis called out her friend Cynthia Nixon, who starred as lawyer Miranda Hobbs.

And when it came to the most memorable storyline featuring her character Charlotte York? Davis recalled her least favorite scene.

“There was this one time with this guy I was having sex with had to shout ‘Bitch!’ W—!’ in my face,” she recalled. “I really, really hated it. I hated it so much!”

Davis also answered the age-old question of who series lead Carrie Bradshaw should have ended up with.

“I do think she was meant for Big,” she said, which elicited applause from the audience.

Parker, 54, called in for the final question, quizzing Davis on her behind-the-scenes knowledge.

“This is a real brain-teaser,” she said. “I’m going to focus it on food because that’s basically what we talked about all the time. I want you to get in your time machine and I want you to go back to Morocco on the set of Sex and the City 2. I’m going to ask you, what did we eat every day at 11:30am?”

Without missing a beat, Davis revealed the answer.

“The sandwiches! We would go and get the tomato sandwich from crafts, but we have to walk a really long way,” she said.

Sex and the City aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two movies, in theaters in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Ever since, rumors have swirled about plans for a third movie, but it has not come to fruition. In September 2017, Parker said the project wasn’t happening, and Davis wrote on Instagram, “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you.”

Despite that message, Davis recently told PEOPLE she still has hope that the ladies who brunch will come back together in some way, shape, or form.

“In my heart, it’s never too late, really,” she said. “I’m an optimist, obviously. And I’m only speaking for myself. We did Sex and the City for so long, and we did love it so much.”

“I feel like it doesn’t have to look like how it always looked before,” Davis added. “It doesn’t have to be a full-length feature. Maybe we could do a short! Maybe Carrie and Charlotte go to Africa. I mean, we are always brainstorming — so it’s never really gone in my heart and in my mind.”

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, has said she would not participate in a third movie.