Sarah Jessica Parker Promises to 'Take Good Care of Mommy' in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Stepfather

Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather Paul Giffin Forste.

The Sex and the City star shared a tribute to Forste — who married Parker's mother, Barbara, in 1969 — on Instagram on Friday alongside a black-and-white photo of him.

"Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP," Parker, 57, wrote just two days after Forste died on Wednesday at age 76. "Strong like a bull. Til the end."

"At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always," she continued.

"We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ"

Parker's family announced Forste's death on Thursday.

"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," read their statement to PEOPLE.

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," the statement continued.

"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

The announcement came after Parker pulled out of the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center as well as a global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2, according to multiple outlets.

Parker is part of the NYCB Board of Directors and, according to Page Six, also worked behind the scenes in crafting the Fall Fashion Gala.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker with their daughters. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

On Tuesday, the And Just Like That... star walked the purple carpet of the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.

She was joined by husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell at the event.