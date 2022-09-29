Sarah Jessica Parker Misses N.Y.C. Ballet Gala amid 'Sudden, Devastating Family Situation': Reports

Sarah Jessica Parker was set to be honored during the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala before she dropped out last minute on Wednesday night

By
Published on September 29, 2022 12:13 PM
sarah jessica parker
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family issue, PEOPLE has learned.

The actress, 57, pulled out of the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday evening, as well as a global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2, according to multiple outlets.

Parker was set to be honored at the 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala. (A previous version of this story incorrect stated that Parker left the event, though her reps later confirmed she was not in attendance.)

Sources in attendance told Page Six it was announced from the stage that Parker had to remove herself from the event at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center because of a "sudden devastating family situation."

The And Just Like That... star is part of the NYCB Board of Directors and, according to Page Six, also worked behind the scenes in crafting the Fall Fashion Gala. Other stars in attendance included Kristin Davis, Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris.

Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Parker's Wednesday evening outing came about after she attended the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 a night prior.

There, she was joined on the purple carpet by Broderick, 60, and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere, Parker expressed her appreciation for being able to play both Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and Hocus Pocus witch Sarah Sanderson.

"I am the skeleton for both," she told PEOPLE, before expressing her excitement over being at the premiere to reporters: "Lucky, privileged, happy, joyful."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by Matthew Broderick and Their Daughters at Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere

Parker also shared with reporters what she'll miss most about playing Sarah alongside fellow Sanderson sisters Bette Midler (Winifred) and Kathy Najimy (Mary).

"I think just being in the company of Bette and Kathy," she said, adding that she'll also miss "having a job that makes a connection to somebody else."

