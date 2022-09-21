Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, had a few missteps during her quest for love. But long before Parker stepped into the role, she found her real-life happy ending with Ferris Bueller's Day Off star Matthew Broderick.

Parker and Broderick's shared love of theater first brought them together in 1991 and they tied the knot in 1997, a year before Parker's iconic HBO series premiered. The long-lasting couple have been together for almost 30 years and share three kids: James Wilkie, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

When asked what the secret to their enduring relationship is, Broderick once said, "I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, I'm very grateful and I love her. It's amazing. I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."

From starring on Broadway together to raising three kids in New York City, here is a complete timeline of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's relationship timeline.

November 1991: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick meet

Although both actors were working in Hollywood at the time, Broderick met Parker through her brothers, Pippin and Toby. The sibling duo founded the Naked Angels Theater Company in N.Y.C. and introduced the future husband and wife after Broderick directed a play there.

In a 1996 interview with the New York Times, Parker said Broderick eventually asked her out via voicemail.

"He left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine," she recalled. "You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick.' You had to use your last name."

1996: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick star on Broadway together

Kevin Winter/Getty

Parker starred alongside Broderick on Broadway for the first time in 1996. The pair appeared in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Before the show's debut, Parker chatted with the Los Angeles Times about her costar and boyfriend.

She praised him, saying, "He's probably the funniest fellow I've met in my whole life."

"He's so bright, so handsome, I think he's the most handsome man I've seen in my life," Parker said. "And he inspires me. I'm mad for him, totally."

May 19, 1997: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick get married

Less than a year after their Broadway debut, and several years into their relationship, Parker and Broderick were married. The couple exchanged vows at N.Y.C.'s Angel Orensanz Synagogue.

The duo invited friends and family to the event under the guise that it was just a party. In the end, they surprised roughly 100 guests with a wedding. Parker said "I do" in a black dress rather than the traditional white.

October 28, 2002: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick welcome their first child

On Oct. 28, 2002, Parker and Broderick welcomed a baby boy, James Wilke. They named him after his late grandfather, James Broderick.

The couple has kept their son out of the spotlight and continues to do so, aside from the occasional family red carpet appearance.

June 22, 2009: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick welcome twin girls

Parker and Broderick welcomed twin girls seven years after their son's birth. Their daughters Marion and Tabitha were born via surrogate on June 22, 2009.

A year later, the Hocus Pocus actress opened up about fertility struggles and the twins' pregnancy in an interview with Vogue. She shared that she and Broderick had attempted to get pregnant on their own before they turned to surrogacy.

Parker explained that they "tried and tried and tried to get pregnant," adding, "but it just was not to be, the conventional way. I would give birth as often as I could, if I could. I cherished all the milestones, the good and the bad."

December 2011: Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about the challenges of marriage with Matthew Broderick

In a 2011 interview with The Telegraph, Parker said that her marriage to Broderick wasn't picture perfect, admitting that she and the Lion King voice actor had their difficulties.

"We've been together for 20 years and you have good days, you have decent days, and you have bad days. That's a marriage," she said. "That's a relationship. That's a friendship, even — relationships outside the marriage run the same course."

Parker added, "If you're in it for the long haul and you want meaningful relationships, you are going to go through lots of different periods."

August 2013: Sarah Jessica Parker praises Matthew Broderick in an interview

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Parker had nothing but good things to say about her husband during an interview for the September 2013 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him," the Sex and the City 2 star said. "We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."

November 2014: Matthew Broderick shares why his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker works

While Broderick tends to keep a low profile, he made an appearance on the Meredith Vieira Show in November 2014. On the show, he talked about his marriage and the longevity of his and Parker's relationship.

"We really are friends beyond everything else and we talk a lot," he said, noting that his best marriage advice is: "Keep talking, I guess, I know how cliché that is. Too much silence is definitely not a good idea."

The Tony Award winner then praised his wife, calling her "really fun," adding that she keeps him laughing — something he said is "good" in a relationship.

May 19, 2017: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate 20 years of marriage

On May 19, 2017, Parker and Broderick celebrated two decades of marriage. The actress marked the occasion with a tribute to her husband, posting a black-and-white photo from their wedding on Instagram.

"It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife," she captioned the post.

January 2018: Sarah Jessica Parker talks about being apart from Matthew Broderick for work

SGranitz/WireImage

In 2018, the actress appeared on Sophia Amoruso's podcast, Girlboss Radio. During the episode, she talked about being away from Broderick while working. Parker revealed that their busy schedules keep them apart often, but that they always find their way back to one another.

"I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she said. "His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way."

February 2020: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick return to the Broadway stage

Bruce Glikas/Getty

In February 2020, Parker and Broderick reunited on the Broadway stage for the pre-run of their show Plaza Suite. The duo announced the project in 2019 with the hopes of hitting Broadway in March 2020. The pandemic, however, derailed those plans.

In March 2020, the couple spoke to WSJ. Magazine about working together again and why they waited so long to do so.

"We very rarely both work at the same time," Broderick said.

"This is the first time since we've had three children that we … are even prepared [to work together]," Parker added. "And it's hard. We have a son who's about to be away for spring semester. But I say all the time, there are families with parents serving in the military who are away all the time, you know? Just endless, impossible situations."

That same month, Parker reflected on her time on Sex and the City in a profile with the New York Times, admitting that she used to "get so nervous" when her husband would come to set.

"Like, 'Matthew's here! Don't look at me,' " she said, adding, "It's all so embarrassing."

November 2020: Matthew Broderick shares his "secret" to his long, happy marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker

In late 2020, Broderick talked about marriage on the SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce. When asked about the key to a successful marriage, he shared that he doesn't have a "secret" per se.

"I don't know the secret at all, but I'm very grateful and I love her. It's amazing," he said.

He also discussed working with Parker on Plaza Suite and offered his wife tons of praise.

"You know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while ... she was so, so good in it," he said. "And I had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and what a great comic actor she is — or actor, never mind the comic part."

He added, "She's very good at it. So I hope everybody gets to see her do it."

March 21, 2021: Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Matthew Broderick's 59th birthday

In March 2021, the Did You Hear About the Morgans? star shared a sweet message for her husband for his 59th birthday. Alongside a photo of a cake covered in candles she wrote, "Happy birthday Husband. We love you and we are oh so happy, grateful you were born. XXX, your SJ and 3 besotted young Broderick's."

February 2022: Sarah Jessica Parker says she knew Matthew Broderick was her soulmate early on

While promoting Plaza Suite, Parker appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February 2022. During the appearance, she reflected on her relationship and the moment she knew her husband was her soulmate. Parker also recalled their first and second kisses.

The actress revealed that the first kiss "was outside an apartment building." The second, however, took place as she was heading into a subway station.

"I had a Ricola in my mouth. It was the dead of winter and I thought — well, it just seemed like a third party. So I spit it out into my gloved hand because I was getting on the subway … It was stuck on my glove," she recalled.

The actress noted that it was "a huge investment glove," but said there was no going back. "It made a sort of mark forever," she joked.

That same month, Broderick talked to Hemispheres about starring alongside his wife in Plaza Suite. He admitted that he had hesitations going into it, but that they faded quickly.

"The fear is that I don't want [us being] a real couple to make you not believe the fantasy of it," he said. "I want it to be a believable play. So I always get scared that you might not get lost in the play enough. But as soon as we started it, I didn't feel that. She's such a wonderful actor and a wonderful comedian, and people maybe aren't as aware of her stage chops. They really are something. I think it's a real pleasure to watch her and be reminded of how good she is at that."

He continued, "As far as the personal, luckily we don't seem to have gotten into any fights that bleed over from the practice into the theater, or vice versa."

April 2022: Matthew Broderick recalls the moment he knew Sarah Jessica Parker was "the one"

Gotham/GC Images

Broderick made his own appearance on WWHL with Andy Cohen in April 2022. During the show, he recalled the early days of his relationship with Parker, including the moment he knew he wanted to be with her forever.

"Oh, the first time I met her," he said. "I saw her walking down the street and thought, 'That's it.' "

During the same interview, Cohen asked Broderick what he admires most about his wife.

"Humor and wisdom," he replied.

May 19, 2022: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate their 25th anniversary

The couple marked 25 years of marriage on May 19, 2022. To commemorate the milestone, Parker shared two photos on Instagram: a throwback of her leaning into Broderick's chest and a picture of their simple wedding invitation.

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife," Parker wrote.