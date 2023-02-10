Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Share Steamy Smooch Filming 'And Just Like That...'

"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of her and John Corbett getting into character

By
Published on February 10, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the set of "And Just Like That" on February 09, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the set of "And Just Like That" . Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It looks like Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw are making up for lost time!

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker and costar John Corbett shared a steamy kiss in the New York City streets while filming season 2 of And Just Like That....

"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Parker, 57, wrote in an Instagram post sharing photos of her and Corbett, 61, getting into character.

The official And Just Like That... Instagram account also shared some snaps from the shoot, captioning the post, "And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes."

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the set of "And Just Like That" on February 09, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the set of "And Just Like That". Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In September, Parker confirmed that Corbett would be reprising his character in season 2 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

Fans got a first glimpse of Parker and Corbett on the And Just Like That... set last month, when the show's official Instagram account and Parker shared several photos of the two actors walking down the street in New York City while filming, holding hands.

During a break from filming the upcoming season, the Hocus Pocus star opened up on Wednesday about reuniting with Corbett for the series.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are seen on location for 'And Just Like That'
Gotham/GC Images

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra at the N.Y.C. launch of the flagship boutique for the SJP Collection, her popular shoe line. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

She teased the return of Corbett's character — hunky woodworker Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiancé — and just what it'll mean for fans.

"It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out," said Parker, who plays Carrie, "and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

As for any hints about what Aidan's storyline may be on the show, Parker said, "I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on location for 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "And Just Like That". Gotham/GC Images

Aidan was one of Carrie's most notable love interests in the third and fourth seasons of Sex and the City. He even showed up to tempt Carrie in 2010's Sex and the City 2, the second big-screen movie.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... kicked off production in October 2022. It is set to premiere sometime around summer 2023.

The first season is now streaming on HBO Max.

