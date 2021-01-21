Sarah Jessica Parker Inserts Bernie Sanders Inauguration Meme Into Sex and the City Post

The actress' Instagram photo comes after news broke of an upcoming Sex and the City reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker is keeping up with the latest memes.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the actress inserted the viral photo of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders sitting at President Joe Biden's inauguration into an old still from Sex and the City.

"Like a needle in a haystack," Parker captioned the photo, which also featured costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis sitting beside Sanders.

The photo of the politician looking calm, cool and collected during the inauguration went viral in less than 24 hours, inspiring thousands of memes and tweets. Many Instagram and Twitter users Photoshopped the senator into pictures with celebrities, in iconic movie and television scenes (including Friends), on album covers and even in a New York City subway car.

Parker's latest Instagram follows the recent news that Sex and the City will be getting a reboot on HBO Max, with the three actresses reprising their iconic roles from the late 1990s comedy — Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Davis as Charlotte York. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be part of the reboot.

Parker, 55, Nixon, 54, and Davis, 55, all confirmed the revival on social media earlier this month, sharing a teaser for the series.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ," Parker wrote on Instagram alongside the clip. In the video, Carrie can be heard typing away at her computer: "And just like that ..." appearing on the screen, followed by "the story continues..."

Both Nixon and Davis also shared the video on their own accounts at the time. "You, me, New York... anything is possible," Nixon captioned her post, while Davis added, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

An official press release read: "HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis."

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."