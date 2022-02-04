"There's just too much public history," Sarah Jessica Parker said of former Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I Don't Think I Would' Be OK with Kim Cattrall Joining And Just Like That...

Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones likely won't appear in the same room together ever again.

When And Just Like That... star Sarah Jessica Parker was asked if she would be OK with former costar Kim Cattrall returning to the Sex and the City franchise, Parker told Variety, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."

The actress, 56, continued, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

The HBO Max revival explained in the premiere episode that Samantha (Cattrall) moved to London for work, later revealing that her "pride got damaged" after Carrie (Parker) had to let her go as a publicist due to the state of the publishing business.

Though Cattrall was physically absent from the 10-episode series, her character was present throughout the storyline. She and Carrie communicated over text multiple times, and they connected following the shocking, sudden death of Mr. Big.

In Thursday's finale of the Sex and the City revival, Carrie spread Mr. Big's ashes into the Seine River in Paris, and she and Samantha planned to meet for cocktails the next day.

"We didn't go to Kim for this, you know," Parker said of Cattrall's absence from the reboot. "After we didn't do the movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us."

Parker candidly opened up about the "very distinct line" between Cattrall and her TV character, stating, "Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."

Speaking on the repaired bond between Samantha and Carrie, Parker continued, "... A friendship with that amount of time underneath it is really valuable."

She added, "Carrie experienced a life-altering and devastating incident, and it's changed her perspective and how she loves and who she loves."

Parker shared her vision of what transpired once Carrie and Samantha reunited in person, stating, "I think that the conversation was grown up. I think it was a détente. I think it allows for comfort on all sides."

As for who makes the trip to see the other, Parker added, "I think Carrie goes to London," and urged the outlet to ask showrunner Michael Patrick King (who, in the same interview, said the door is not open for Cattrall to return).