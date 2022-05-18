Sarah Jessica Parker Hasn't Spoken to SATC Costar Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big on Sex and the City and the revival And Just Like That…, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December

Sarah Jessica Parker hasn't spoken to Chris Noth in the five months since the actor was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a joint interview with husband Matthew Broderick published Tuesday, the 57-year-old And Just Like That… actress — who also serves as a producer on the Sex and the City revival — briefly addressed the allegations against her former onscreen husband.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it, but I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer," Parker said, adding, "I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just …"

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

When asked if she's spoken to the 67-year-old Good Wife alum, Parker simply replied, "No."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after multiple women came forward in December with allegations that Noth had sexually assaulted them, Parker and her AJLT costars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, broke their silence in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the statement. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Speak Out After Chris Noth Sex Assault Allegations

The first two allegations against Noth appeared in a story by The Hollywood Reporter in December. Both women shared similar accounts of how he allegedly sexually assaulted them, but Noth — who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012 — denied the claims. He said both interactions were "consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a previous statement. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

When a third woman accused him of sexual assault in a Daily Beast report, Noth, again, denied the situation occurred.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told PEOPLE in December. "As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."