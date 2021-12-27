Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Emotional Discussing SATC Revival: 'I Didn't Think It Would Happen'

And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City revival, premiered on HBO Max earlier this month

During a roundtable for the series released by HBO Max on Sunday, Parker, 56, grew emotional as she talked about reuniting with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"We're very aware of the good fortune that surrounds just this effort this time," Parker said.

"You can never go home again. Except very occasionally, you actually can," Nixon, 55, added. "This amazing thing that happened in your life, you know, 25 years ago…"

"To be together is really, like, great," Parker then said, tears welling in her eyes.

and just like that

"You never get to work with people this long, in this way, in this depth," said Davis, 56, while Parker admitted through tears, "I didn't think it was going to happen."

The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 through 2004, starring Kim Cattrall in addition to Parker, Davis and Nixon. Cattrall, 65, returned for the show's two spinoff movies but not for the current revival.

During the roundtable, Nixon said being back with Parker and Davis was "completely electric."

"There is so much that went into this endeavor," Parker said. "Cynthia and Kristin are executive producers now, and Cynthia is directing."

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Downtown Manhattan on September 20, 2021 in New York City. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Nixon called directing "an amazing opportunity."

"I said yes right away, even though I was very, very scared but it's been really amazing," she said. "People could not have been more supportive."

"It is such a unique thing to have Cynthia," Davis noted. "You've been in it with us for so long, and you know the fabric. You know everything about it, right? So that when you do say something to us, it's so fascinating. It has more weight."

"We're back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back. This was a hard-fought choice to be here and to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people," Parker later added.