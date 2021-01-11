Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original series, has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise

On Sunday, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed the news of an upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That, on Instagram. Noticeably missing from the announcement? Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones in the original series.

Parker, 55, addressed Cattrall's absence from the project while responding to comments from fans on her Instagram post.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

"She will always be there. And we are so excited. X," Parker responded to another fan's remark about missing Cattrall's character.

Cattrall, 64, has publicly maintained that she would never return to the franchise. Parker shot down speculation of a feud on Instagram Sunday, saying she never "disliked" Cattrall.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story," she wrote. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

Parker is set to reprise her role as fashion writer Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming revival, while Davis, 55, and Nixon, 54, will return to play their original characters Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter, " Parker wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser for the next installment.

In the video, Parker can be heard typing away at her computer. The words "and just like that..." appear on the screen, followed by "the story continues."

A press release confirmed that HBO Max had "given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis."

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Fans have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and scored two spin-off movies.

In October 2018, Parker announced that plans for Sex and the City 3 were officially dashed when Cattrall declined to return for a third movie.