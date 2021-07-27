Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Recall Acting Together as Teens — See the Photo

The actresses were costars in the 1982 television movie My Body, My Child

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are reminiscing over their decades-long friendship and many years as acting partners.

New York magazine's The Cut recently posted two photos on Instagram of Parker, 56, and Nixon, 55, the first featuring the longtime pals as teenagers in the 1982 television movie My Body, My Child, and the second a still of the pair recently shooting And Just Like That...., HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City's revival series.

Nixon shared some backstory to the first image in the post's comments section.

"Good morning! @sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years," she wrote. "We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave's daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child, but we met even earlier recording Little House In the Big Woods on vinyl! (She was Laura, I was Mary). Anyone out there have a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session? I wish I did!"

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty

Responding to the comment, Parker chimed in to applaud her castmate's "spot on recollection," nothing that Nixon is also "one of my most favorite acting partners for more than 40 years."

Parker, too, wishes that she had a copy of their first project together. "I always say, if my mother doesn't have it, it likely doesn't exist. Ah well," she continued. "The memories of all my time with you sustains me. See you tomorrow at dawn for @justlikethatmax. x, your sister, your longtime friend, SJ."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Credit: the cut/ instagram

Parker and Nixon are currently filming the revival series alongside their fellow Sex and the City star Kristin Davis. The trio announced the project on Instagram in January.

Along with Kim Cattrall, who will not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the revival, the ladies famously starred in six seasons of the original Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That… will see Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Davis) navigating the ups and downs of life and friendship in their 50s. The cast also includes Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.