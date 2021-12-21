Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Speak Out After Chris Noth Sex Assault Allegations

Three women have come forward with sexual assault accusations against Chris Noth, who has denied the allegations

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the Sex and the City actresses wrote in a joint statement shared to social media on Monday.

The statement continued: "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

In a story published last week, two women accused him of sexually assaulting them, both sharing similar accounts to The Hollywood Reporter. According to one woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Zoe, the actor allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004. She claimed they met at a high-profile firm in L.A. with ties to celebrities like Noth.

Another woman, using the pseudonym Lily, claimed Noth invited her to his New York City apartment in 2015 after they had dinner and drinks. Lily, who was 25 at the time, said she met The Good Wife alum while working as a server at a local nightclub.

In a previous statement, Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, denied the allegations and called both situations "consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Last Friday, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Noth. In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, told the outlet that when she was 18, Noth had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

The actor also denied the third woman's account in a statement. "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth said. "As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."

Also on Monday, Universal Television and CBS confirmed that Noth will no longer be filming episodes of The Equalizer. Noth will be seen in one upcoming episode that has already been filmed, as well as future repeats of episodes that have already aired.

As news of the allegations surfaced, Noth and his talent agency parted ways. Last Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that A3 Artists Agency dropped him.