Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon Reunite with OG SATC Stars on Set of Revival

The ladies of Sex and the City were joined by their original costars Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone as they filmed the HBO Max revival in N.Y.C.

Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City.

The gang's all here!

The scene looked to be a family affair as Davis, 56, was accompanied by Evan Handler, known for playing her character Charlotte York Goldenblatt's husband Harry.

Likewise, Nixon, 55, was spotted with David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady, husband to her Miranda Hobbes.

Davis and Handler, 60, were also accompanied by two young women who look to be playing their now-grown daughters Lily and Rose, while Nixon and Eigenberg, 57, seemed to be joined by the actor playing their son Brady.

Kristin Davis seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Parker, 56, was also seen getting chummy with Willie Garson, who played her leading lady Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch. Also present was Mario Cantone, known for playing Charlotte's BFF Anthony Marentino. The fan-favorite, formerly feuding characters played by Garson, 57, and Cantone, 61, tied the knot at the beginning of the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2.

Not pictured was Chris Noth, who played Carrie's on-and-off love interest Mr. Big throughout the series before they finally wed in the first Sex and the City movie, which premiered in 2008. Noth, 66, was confirmed to reprise his role in May, shortly before Handler, Eigenberg, Garson, and Cantone signed on for the revival.

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Additionally, despite John Corbett's admission that he was very excited to reprise his character Aidan Shaw, another one of Carrie's love interests, he has yet to be spotted on the set of the revival.

Another character from the original series also made a surprise return when Bridget Moynahan was spotted on set last Monday. Moynahan, 50, played Big's ex-wife Natasha, who sparred with Carrie in a few episodes.

Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That... will also feature some new faces, as Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman joined the cast earlier this month. The news came after Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez also signed on for the revival in May.

The new 10-part series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.

Kristin Davis seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Parker, Nixon, and Davis officially announced the Sex and the City revival on Instagram in January.