Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on' And Just Like That' ... Set

A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City

By
Published on November 3, 2022 11:37 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on November 02, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That....

Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on whether the bike rider was part of the series or a genuine shock to Parker, 57.)

For the run-in (or ride-in, as it were), Parker was decked out in a classic Carrie Bradshaw mix-and-match ensemble, including a plaid coat, bright blue heeled boots, a multi-colored scarf and a Pierre Cardin bag.

She shared her outfit on Instagram Wednesday, captioning a shot of the the colorful getup: "Carrie's version of blue suede shoes. X, SJ"

Carrie’s version of blue suede shoes. X, SJ
Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram

This isn't the first time Parker has shared a glimpse at her behind-the-scenes moments in character. It is, however, the first time Carrie Bradshaw in season 2 has been featured on Parker's Instagram feed.

The first season of And Just Like That… premiered on HBO Max in December 2021. It opened with the shocking death of Carrie's husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The season focused largely on Carrie's grieving process and her decision to get back out in the world of dating.

Parker recently confirmed that Carrie's other great love, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), is set to return for season 2, though no further details have been revealed.

Sara Ramirez, Cynthia Nixon
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Fans are, however, certain they'll see more of the developing relationship between Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez).

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

Season 1 of And Just Like That… can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

