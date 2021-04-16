Is John Corbett Joining the Sex and the City Revival? See Sarah Jessica Parker's Cryptic Comment

We couldn't help but wonder... Will John Corbett reprise his role as Aidan Shaw for the upcoming Sex and the City revival?

In an interview published Thursday, Corbett, 59, told the New York Post's Page Six that he had been tapped to join the HBO Max revival of the '90s series, titled And Just Like That.

"I'm going to do the show," he said, adding that it was "very exciting" for him.

"I like all those people, they've been very nice to me," he said of those involved in the project, noting that he thinks he "might be in quite a few" episodes.

There are conflicting reports regarding Corbett's return: The actor told Glamour in an interview also published Thursday that he had not been contacted about the revival.

A rep for Corbett did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. HBO Max declined to comment.

John Corbett John Corbett | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the original series, which aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO, Corbett played a carpenter named Aidan, one of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) many lovers who notably gets his heart broken by the sex columnist.

Parker, 56, reacted to the news of her former costar's potential return in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by a SATC fan account.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction but the response is amazing to read...x," the actress wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

The upcoming revival will be executive produced by Parker and her costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, though Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

In his Glamour interview, Corbett revealed what he thinks his character would be up to now, more than 15 years after the original series wrapped.

"I feel like Aidan is one of those guys that five years or 10 years from now, he's probably going to be doing the same thing," he said. "He's kind of vaporous in his life; he tries one thing, then does something else, and he's always got another thing going."

He continued, "I think he would probably be wearing some of the same clothes, working on furniture, and driving an old truck. He'll probably be doing that until he's old and gray, and he'll have a wood shop somewhere. He's a real solid dude, and not much changes with a guy like that."

The Rebel star also said that even he and his longtime partner Bo Derek don't believe Carrie should have ended up with Aidan in the end.

"When people see me, they always lie and say they're Team Aidan, even though I know they're not. Even I'm not Team Aidan. I think Bo [Derek] even said she was Team Big. There was no way for that story to end with Carrie and anybody else but Big," he said, referencing Chris Noth's character in the franchise.