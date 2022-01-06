Sarah Jessica Parker said she's "so proud" of costar Cynthia Nixon for her directing work on the latest And Just Like That episode

Sarah Jessica Parker Congratulates Cynthia Nixon on 'Beautiful' And Just Like That Directorial Debut

Cynthia Nixon was a star behind the camera.

The Sex and the City reboot cast applauded Nixon for her directorial debut of an episode of And Just Like That… On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a clip of the latest episode with a sweet caption to celebrate Nixon's directing gig.

"Directed by @cynthiaenixon. And Just Like That... she did a beautiful job!" Parker, 56, wrote. "We are so proud. Available now to stream on @hbomax. Congratulations @cynthiaenixon on your AJLT directorial debut. We hope you enjoy."

Nixon, 55, shared her own post about the episode, including a few photos of herself in the director's seat. "Our new episode of #AndJustLikeThat is out now and I hope you all enjoy!" she captioned a series of photos of herself acting as the episode's director.

Cynthia Nixon Credit: Cynthia Nixon/Instagram

"To the incredible cast and crew: thank you for welcoming me with such open arms to take a seat in the director's chair! A few special shout outs for friends and colleagues who helped me become a director for the very first time," Nixon added.

Her caption specifically named series creator Michael Patrick King, directors and cinematographers Shariffa Ali, Wylda Baron and Tim Norman for their support and inspiration behind the camera.

In another post, Nixon shared a photo from her Sex and the City days in 2001, as well as her 2021 directing opportunity. In the first photo, Nixon is seen dressed in classic Miranda Hobbs style, and the more recent photo showed Nixon in conversation with Parker.

"Then and now, exactly 20 years apart. 🎬 My directorial debut for #AndJustLikeThat premieres tomorrow!" she exclaimed in the caption on Wednesday.

The episode Nixon directed is the sixth episode in the HBO Max revival. Season 1 premiered with its first two episodes on Dec. 9.