Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time!

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That....

"Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would step into the role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex once again. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

News of Corbett's formal return to the SATC comes after he mistakenly claimed he'd be joining season 1. In 2021, he told Page Six he'd be seen as Aidan again. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he said. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

Of course, fans noticed Corbett was nowhere to be found. Parker addressed this during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke," she said. "And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.'"

Maybe Corbett manifested it — or the show's creators noticed fans' appetite for Aidan's return. Season 1 saw Carrie grieve the death of longtime love Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after a heart attack. As Carrie began to date again, conversations surfaced online — of decades long debates over who Carrie should have ended up with in the end. For many, Aidan still stands as the man Carrie should have married.

Deadline reported that Corbett will have a "substantial, multi-episode arc," though there's still no telling if Carrie and Aidan will get another shot at love.

And Just Like That... season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.