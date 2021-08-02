The pair played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James "Mr. Big" Preston in the original series

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Reunite to Film SATC Revival in NYC — See the Photo!

Carrie and Big have reunited!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were spotted filming HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., in New York City on Monday. Parker wore a black shirt with a polka dot skirt, pumps and an elaborate hair accessory; Noth wore a simple suit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Parker, 56, and Noth, 66, played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James "Mr. Big" Preston, respectively, in the original Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. They reprised the roles for the show's subsequent films in 2008 and 2010. (Carrie and Big got married in the first Sex and the City movie.)

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Christopher Peterson / Splash

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO/Everett

Noth was confirmed for the revival series in May.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said at the time. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"