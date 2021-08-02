Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Reunite to Film SATC Revival in NYC — See the Photo!
The pair played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James "Mr. Big" Preston in the original series
Carrie and Big have reunited!
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were spotted filming HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., in New York City on Monday. Parker wore a black shirt with a polka dot skirt, pumps and an elaborate hair accessory; Noth wore a simple suit.
Parker, 56, and Noth, 66, played love interests Carrie Bradshaw and John James "Mr. Big" Preston, respectively, in the original Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. They reprised the roles for the show's subsequent films in 2008 and 2010. (Carrie and Big got married in the first Sex and the City movie.)
Parker announced And Just Like That... in January alongside fellow Sex and the City stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The show will follow Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) navigating the ups and downs of life and friendship in their 50s. Their former castmate Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones.
The cast includes Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. Bridget Moynahan, who played Big's ex-wife Natasha, was also recently spotted on set.
Noth was confirmed for the revival series in May.
"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said at the time. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"
And Just Like That... is slated to premiere later this year on HBO Max.