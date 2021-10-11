Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Film SATC Revival And Just Like That... in Paris
And Just Like That… is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in December
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth headed to Paris for their latest Sex and the City revival shoot.
Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, and Noth, who plays her love interest Mr. Big, were seen filming on the Passerelle des Arts, a footbridge over the River Seine, on Sunday.
Parker, 56, wore a lace cardigan over a patterned floral dress for the scene, while Noth, 66, was dressed in a simple black suit.
The sight of Carrie and Big in Paris is a familiar one for fans of the franchise: The TV couple famously rekindled their romance in the French capital during the SATC series finale in 2004.
Earlier this month, Parker revealed that the revival, titled And Just Like That..., will premiere on HBO Max sometime in December.
"Shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City — or as we like to call it, And Just Like That — with some beloved friends. But in the meantime..." she said in a brief behind-the-scenes video, gesturing to a title card with the December announcement.
Parker and costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis officially announced the revival on Instagram in January.
The new series follows their three characters — Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York — as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the official description.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Along with Kim Cattrall, the women all starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, before returning for two Sex and the City feature films (in 2008 and 2010). Cattrall, 65, will not appear in the HBO Max revival.
Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have joined the cast as newcomers, while Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler are set to reprise their roles from the original series.
Willie Garson, who played Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch, had also filmed scenes for And Just Like That... prior to his death last month at the age of 57. He will appear posthumously in the show.
"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," a spokesperson for HBO/HBO Max said in a statement in September. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."