Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Film SATC Revival And Just Like That... in Paris 

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth "And Just Like That..." TV series in Paris

Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, and Noth, who plays her love interest Mr. Big, were seen filming on the Passerelle des Arts, a footbridge over the River Seine, on Sunday.

Parker, 56, wore a lace cardigan over a patterned floral dress for the scene, while Noth, 66, was dressed in a simple black suit.

The sight of Carrie and Big in Paris is a familiar one for fans of the franchise: The TV couple famously rekindled their romance in the French capital during the SATC series finale in 2004.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth shoot a scene in Paris for "Sex and The City" Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Parker revealed that the revival, titled And Just Like That..., will premiere on HBO Max sometime in December.

"Shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City — or as we like to call it, And Just Like That — with some beloved friends. But in the meantime..." she said in a brief behind-the-scenes video, gesturing to a title card with the December announcement.

The new series follows their three characters — Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York — as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the official description.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Downtown Manhattan on September 20, 2021 in New York City. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Along with Kim Cattrall, the women all starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, before returning for two Sex and the City feature films (in 2008 and 2010). Cattrall, 65, will not appear in the HBO Max revival.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch, had also filmed scenes for And Just Like That... prior to his death last month at the age of 57. He will appear posthumously in the show.