Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates with a Kiss as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Wraps Filming

And Just Like That… season 2 has officially wrapped filming — and the cast has already entered celebration mode!

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) commemorated the end of filming season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff with an Instagram post featuring her castmate Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), who she sweetly kissed on the cheek in a semi-blurry shot.

"Wrap parties = kissing. But not goodbye," the Hocus Pocus star, 58, wrote before complimenting her costar and the rest of the show's crew. "@nicoleariparker you ALWAYS smell so good. @justlikethatmax a season of love. Crew, cast you were ALL heavenly. X, Your SJ"

Season 1 of the HBO Max series saw Carrie Bradshaw coping with the loss of her husband, John James "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth), who died of a heart attack after a ride on his Peloton bike. It took some time, but widowed Carrie returned to the NYC-dating scene with the help of her longtime friends.

Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

Returning with new views on love, Bradshaw is set to reunite with former flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Teasers from photos posted to the show's Instagram page show Carrie and Aidan passionately kissing.

"And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes," the post's caption read.

Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes also had a life shakeup, too, as she met comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) — a person who made the attorney question her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

Miranda's new love interest Che is set to return — despite some fan criticism.

Viewers were shocked to see Miranda leave her marriage to Steve for Che. "Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her," Nixon previously told Variety of the decision to explore Miranda's sexuality.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the series wraps filming on season 2, there's still no announced premiere date at this time.