Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates with a Kiss as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Wraps Filming

And Just Like That... has already teased a new, revived love story for Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in its upcoming second season

By
Published on April 14, 2023 10:33 AM
sarah jessica parker
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That… season 2 has officially wrapped filming — and the cast has already entered celebration mode!

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) commemorated the end of filming season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff with an Instagram post featuring her castmate Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), who she sweetly kissed on the cheek in a semi-blurry shot.

"Wrap parties = kissing. But not goodbye," the Hocus Pocus star, 58, wrote before complimenting her costar and the rest of the show's crew. "@nicoleariparker you ALWAYS smell so good. @justlikethatmax a season of love. Crew, cast you were ALL heavenly. X, Your SJ"

Season 1 of the HBO Max series saw Carrie Bradshaw coping with the loss of her husband, John James "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth), who died of a heart attack after a ride on his Peloton bike. It took some time, but widowed Carrie returned to the NYC-dating scene with the help of her longtime friends.

sarah jessica parker
Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

Returning with new views on love, Bradshaw is set to reunite with former flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Teasers from photos posted to the show's Instagram page show Carrie and Aidan passionately kissing.

"And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes," the post's caption read.

Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes also had a life shakeup, too, as she met comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) — a person who made the attorney question her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

Miranda's new love interest Che is set to return — despite some fan criticism.

Viewers were shocked to see Miranda leave her marriage to Steve for Che. "Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her," Nixon previously told Variety of the decision to explore Miranda's sexuality.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the series wraps filming on season 2, there's still no announced premiere date at this time.

Related Articles
Live with Kelly and Ryan - KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Makes Rare Appearance on 'Live' for His Final Show as Co-Host
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day Fiancé' : Jeymi Begs for 'Support' from Long-Distance Wife Kris, Who's Called Only 3 Times in 3 Months
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards
Sarah Hyland Says She's 'Becoming a Golf Wife' Thanks to Wells Adams: 'I'm a Bit of a Natural' (Exclusive)
Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Let Paul Answer at Altar First So He Didn't Feel 'Backed in a Corner'
bliss-and-Zack-wedding
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Dishes on Her Wedding Day with Zack: 'It Was Just What I Imagined'
love is blind season 4 Tiffany and Brett, Bliss and Zack, Chelsea and Kwame, Micah and Paul and Jackie and Marshall
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Finale: Who Got Married and Who Said 'I Don't'?
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' : How Kelly McCreary's Maggie Pierce Left — and Which Couple Called It Quits
True Detective: Jodie Foster Is Not 'F---ing Around' Solving a Murder During Alaska's Endless Night https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/max/hbo-releases-official-teaser-true-detective-night-country
'True Detective' : Jodie Foster Is Not 'F---ing Around' as She Solves a Murder in Alaska's Endless Night
Love is blind
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: See the Exclusive Wedding Photos Before Friday's Big Finale
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Ryan Seacrest Toasts 'Magical' 6 Years During 'Live' Farewell Dinner — but Jokes He Won't Miss Halloween Shows
Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys
'Americans' Producer on How a 'Boozy Lunch' Inspired Matthew Rhys to Sketch Out a Devilish Disguise Idea
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Gave Sister Kourtney Walking-Down-the-Aisle Advice After Admitting She Moved Too 'Fast'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Done Marrying Yet: There's 'at Least One More' in Her, She Teases
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Is Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 6 as 'Bupkis' Debuts on Peacock: Report
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Senior Year Heats Up with Prom, Graduation and a New Love Interest