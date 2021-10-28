Sarah Jessica Parker Wishes Son James the 'Happiest of Birthdays' with New Photo as He Turns 19

Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie just entered the final year of his teens.

The Sex and the City star, 56, celebrated James' 19th birthday on Thursday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," she captioned a new photo of her son.

"New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays," she continued. "Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true."

Parker shares James and 12-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell with husband Matthew Broderick.

Recently, Parker posted photos of all three children as they returned to school in September.

"In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade," she wrote on Instagram. "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less."

"So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them," she continued. "The love. The love. The love."

Parker, who is gearing up for the premiere of HBO Max's SATC revival, ...And Just Like That, has been married to Broderick since 1997.