Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Her 23rd Anniversary with Matthew Broderick: 'We've Come a Long Way'

Sarah Jessica Parker has "come a long way" with husband Matthew Broderick!

The Sex and the City star, 55, shared a sweet tribute to Broderick, 58, in celebration of their 23rd wedding anniversary on Tuesday, posting a throwback photo of them on her Instagram.

"May 19th, 2020," she captioned the black-and-white shot. "23 years. We've come a long way baby. X, SJ."

Parker and Broderick — who share children James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha — married in 1997 in a ceremony in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, officiated by Broderick’s sister Janet Broderick Kraft.

The two were slated to appear onstage together in the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite before Broadway went dark due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Production for the show has been halted amid the shutdown.

Due to the hiatus, the longtime couple have been keeping busy at home, admitting in March that they have not been watching a lot of television shows despite social distancing at home.

“We haven’t been bingeing as much I guess as we hear tell,” Parker said with a laugh during Rosie O'Donnell's livestream fundraiser for The Actor Fund. “We’ve been playing a lot of games, a lot of cooking, a lot of laundry — bingeing on laundry.”

“I’ve watched a bunch of Crowns — wonderful,” added Broderick, referring to the Netflix series The Crown.

Parker also opened up about how their children are handling everything.

“Everybody is really well. We feel very fortunate. James Wilkie is well, the girls are well,” she shared.

“They’re healthy and mentally healthy and trying to wrap their heads around this particular current state we’re all living in,” the actress continued.

Parker added at the time that she and Broderick are "optimistic" that they'll be able to resume production of Plaza Suite "when it’s safe to gather again."

“We know people made plans for so long to come and we were so flattered and excited that people were enthusiastic," she said. “But in the meantime while we wait for better days, we will do our best to take care of our colleagues and everybody who is feeling so hurt by all of this."