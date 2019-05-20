Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 22-Year Wedding Anniversary with Matthew Broderick After Slamming Rumors of Marital Problems

Sarah Jessica Parker is paying tribute to her husband of 22 years – despite the reports that has been trouble in paradise.

Parker, 54, posted an Instagram honoring her marriage with husband Matthew Broderick, 57, sharing a photo of them from back in the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“May 19th, 1997- May 19th, 2019,” the post read. “22 years, 8,030 days. And a billion memories. Happy anniversary baby. X, SJ.”

Parker and Broderick — who share children James, 16, and 9-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha — married in 1997 in a ceremony in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, officiated by Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick Kraft.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Slams ‘Untrue’ and ‘Disgraceful’ Reports Claiming Marital Problems With Matthew Broderick

The actress recently came to the defense of her long time marriage when she shared an Instagram to her 5.4 million followers slamming The National Enquirer’s story that the couple reportedly “erupted at each other,” while in London, where Broderick is starring in the West End production of Kenneth Lonergan’s play, The Starry Messenger (his 13-week limited run in the drama begins Thursday).

“Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense,” said Parker in the Instagram.

“As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful four days with my husband in London,” she continued. “There was no ‘screaming match’ as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker on the Secret to a Happy Marriage to Matthew Broderick After 20 Years

Parker continued to criticize the publication in the post, calling their actions an “endless harassment.”

Despite reports saying otherwise, Parker has always defended her successful marriage in the public eye, and explained to PEOPLE in 2018 how she and Broderick make it work for their children.

“Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be,” she admitted. “We can’t always do drop-off and pick-up. But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people.”