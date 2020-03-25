In Honor of Sarah Jessica Parker's Birthday: 25 Roles You Forgot She Played

After six years of playing Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City (not including her role reprisals in the 2008 and 2010 SATC movies and the recent HBO Max revival And Just Like That ... ), Sarah Jessica Parker is often conflated with her Manolo Blahnik-hoarding character by fans — particularly those too young to be familiar with the rest of her oeuvre.

But with 45-plus years in the business and more than 60 acting credits under her belt according to IMDb, Parker has built quite the wide-ranging portfolio across both the big and small screens, and her roles BC (Before Carrie) and AD (After Deserting-Aidan) deserve some love — or at least some laughter — as well.

In honor of her 57th birthday on March 25, we're looking back at some of SJP's most iconic roles, from Sarah Sanderson to SanDeE*.