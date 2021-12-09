And Just Like That... premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Husband Matthew Broderick and Son James to And Just Like That... Premiere

The actress, 56, stepped out with husband Matthew Broderick and her eldest child, son James Wilkie Broderick, for the HBO Max event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trio held hands as they smiled for photos on the red carpet. For the occasion, both father and son sported traditional suits — Matthew's was black while James was dressed in dark gray.

Parker had a stunning style moment herself, walking the carpet in a custom evening dress and cape from Oscar de la Renta, according to Vogue. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and beading throughout.

The dress also had a full tulle pink skirt peaking out from a slit in the gray fabric. Parker paired the outfit with a pair of hot pink stilettos from her SJP Collection and gleaming jewelry from Fred Leighton and Larkspur and Hawk, Vogue reports.

Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

And Just Like That... premieres Thursday on HBO Max. The highly anticipated Sex and the City revival reunites several beloved cast members including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, John Corbett, Bridget Moynahan, and more.

As a new chapter continues with And Just Like That..., Parker reprises her role as a freelance writer-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw — but rather than facing the trials and tribulations that came with a 30-something running amuck in the Lower East Side of NYC, she'll be facing them in her 50s.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The story will follow Carrie and her BFFs Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis to Star in Sex and the City Revival for HBO Max

Parker previous teased the revival on Instagram, posting a short clip of the series. In the caption, she channeled her signature Carrie Bradshaw style: "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?"

Nixon followed suit and wrote: "You, me, New York...anything is possible," while Davis posted: "Anything is possible....Meet you there!"

Although Sex and the City released its final episode in 2004, the story continues to connect with a wide range of audiences. "I think young women still really relate to this story," Parker told Vogue. "It's about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street."