Sarah Jessica Parker Back Filming Sex and the City Reboot Following Death of Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker was back on the set of And Just Like That... about a week after her costar and friend Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer at age 57

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in SoHo on September 27, 2021 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in SoHo on September 27, 2021 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted back on the set of the Sex and the City reboot Monday, about a week after the Sept. 21 death of her costar and friend, Willie Garson.

Parker, 56, was seen filming scenes for And Just Like That… in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo, days after posting a heartfelt message in honor of Garson, 57, who died of pancreatic cancer. Over the summer, he had begun reprising his role as Stanford Blatch on the SATC reboot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, who is once again starring as Carrie Bradshaw, was seen looking pensive as she filmed scenes for the show, which comes 17 years after the original series ended in 2004. Two Sex and the City films were released in 2008 and 2010.

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson are seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" on July 23, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/GC Images

When news of Garson's death first broke, Parker did not issue a statement but posted a comment on her SATC costar Chris Noth's Instagram tribute to the actor, writing, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

She later posted her own tribute on Friday, sharing a collection of photos of herself and Garson over the years on Instagram.

"It's been unbearable," she began in the caption. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."

She continued, "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

Willie Garson attends The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Parker said she would "miss everything" about her costar, adding, "I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

The actress ended her tribute with kind words for Garson's son, Nathen, writing, "You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa," before sharing Garon's last words he said to her: "Great bangles all around."

While Garson was widely recognized for his Sex and the City role as Carrie's best friend, he also starred in multiple TV projects over the years, playing Mozzie on White Collar, Gerard Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0, and voicing a character in Netflix's hit series Big Mouth.