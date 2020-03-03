Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’d Get 'Nervous' When Matthew Broderick Visited Sex and the City Set

While longtime couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will soon take the Broadway stage together, acting opposite one another wasn’t always comfortable for the pair.

During a discussion about their upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, Parker admitted to the New York Times that she used to get anxious whenever she saw her husband on set.

“I’d get so nervous,” Parker explained, mimicking the screeching noise she would make when Broderick showed up to the Sex and the City set. “Like, ‘Matthew’s here! Don’t look at me!’ “

Broderick, 57, shared that he felt a similar nervousness as an actor.

Image zoom Norman Jean Roy

“That’s the thing. You don’t want anybody to see,” he said.

“It’s all so embarrassing,” added the 54-year-old actress, revealing that she was “getting hives just thinking about [Broderick] being on set.”

RELATED: First Look! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star on Broadway’s Plaza Suite

To stay comfortable in their careers, Broderick admitted he turned down several offers to play one of Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s many love interests on SATC.

However, they weren’t the most glamorous of roles, Broderick laughed.

“The premature ejaculator. Think of that decision I had to make,” the actor told the outlet.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 22-Year Wedding Anniversary with Matthew Broderick After Slamming Rumors of Marital Problems

Despite early qualms of acting together, the couple — who have married for over 20 years now — will soon reunite on the Broadway stage.

Parker and Broderick will play a trio of couples in the three-act comedy Plaza Suite — each act following two characters exploring the conflict of their relationship in the same suite of the famed New York City hotel.

Image zoom Little Fang

The pair celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in May 2019. The two share three children together: James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

This is the second time the couple will be on stage together. Back in 1996, Parker replaced Megan Mullally in the Broderick-led revival of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying. She and Broderick married the next year.

Plaza Suite will open on Broadway on April 13 at New York City’s Hudson Theatre.