Sarah Jessica Parker Announces Death of Father: 'He Was Surrounded with Love and Gratitude'

Sarah Jessica Parker's father Paul Giffin Forste died after "an unexpected and rapid illness"

By
Published on September 29, 2022 01:28 PM
sarah jessica parker
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the death of her father Paul Giffin Forste.

The Sex and the City star's family announced that Forste died on Wednesday in a statement to PEOPLE: "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76."

The statement continued, "In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

The news comes after Parker pulled out of the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center as well as a global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2, according to multiple outlets.

Parker is part of the NYCB Board of Directors and, according to Page Six, also worked behind the scenes in crafting the Fall Fashion Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

On Tuesday, the And Just Like That... star walked the purple carpet of the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.

She was joined on the purple carpet by Broderick, 60, and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell at the event.

