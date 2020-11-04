Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Take Son to Vote for First Time Days After His Birthday

Families who vote together, stay together!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were accompanied by their eldest chid James Wilkie on Tuesday as they went out to vote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

James rang in his 18th birthday on October 28, just under a week before Election Day in time to cast his first vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Photos of the trio showed Parker, 55, dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, while Broderick, 58, and James wore matching red beanies. All three wore masks and sported "I Voted" stickers — and Parker and James showed off their support for the Democratic ticket with long-sleeved Biden-Harris shirts that read "Rebuild with Love."

Image zoom Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie Broderick | Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Image zoom James Wilkie Broderick | Credit: james wilkie broderick/instagram

In another photo, Parker can be seen triumphantly holding up her hands as the family left their polling place.

James also shared a photo of his "I Voted"sticker on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

Parker celebrated her son's milestone birthday last week by sharing several family photos in an Instagram post.

"October 28th, 2020 My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old," the Sex and the City star captioned the post. "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead."

"Happy birthday my first time voter," she added. "I love you so. X, Mama"

Parker and Broderick also share twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 11.

The actress told PEOPLE in 2018 that she is "proud" her three children have turned out to be "curious people."

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they’re all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen," she said of James and his "great friend group."

"And I’m so charmed by their conversation. I’m so happy with the young man he’s becoming," Parker added.

On October 24, Parker encouraged people in New York to vote, sharing a photo of herself wearing "I Am a Voter" socks.