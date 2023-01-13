Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of 'AJLT'

And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited!

On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series.

The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."

"Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in the post's comment section.

The photos come less than four months after Parker confirmed that Corbett, 61, would reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City.

"Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight in September when asked if Corbett would step into the role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex once again. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Deadline reported that Corbett will have a "substantial, multi-episode arc," though there's still no telling if Carrie and Aidan will get another shot at love.

Corbett's joining of the And Just Like That… cast comes after he mistakenly claimed he'd be part of the show's first season.

In 2021, he told Page Six fans would see him as Aidan again. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he said. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

Back in February, Parker addressed Corbett's absence from the series during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke," she explained. "And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.'"

And Just Like That... executive producer Michael Patrick King and writers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg also revealed they never planned for Aidan to be part of season 1.

"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," Rottenberg told Deadline after the show's season 1 finale. "We didn't say anything."

Asked whether the Aidan-Carrie narrative is "old news," King said, "No, there's nothing old news about Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as actors and beings and interests."

"The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan, just like we never said, Steve [David Eigenberg] and Carrie [are] getting together," King continued. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie."

"This season was a lot," added King of the show's first season. "We wanted to get her through this and into the light — the last episode is called 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Maybe Corbett manifested it — or the show's creators noticed fans' appetite for Aidan's return. Season 1 saw Carrie grieve the death of longtime love Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after a heart attack. As Carrie began to date again, conversations surfaced online — of decades long debates over who Carrie should have ended up with in the end. For many, Aidan still stands as the man Carrie should have married.

And Just Like That... season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.