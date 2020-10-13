Sarah Jeffery Says Original Charmed Stars Should Be ‘Embarrassed' After Criticizing Reboot

Sarah Jeffery has had enough.

On Monday, the 24-year-old actress addressed the repeated criticism that she and her costars have faced for the Charmed reboot from some of the original show's cast members.

In 2018, a reboot of the popular series — which originally ran from 1998 to 2006 — was confirmed on The CW, starring Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz as the new trio of witches. Since then, original cast members have repeatedly spoken out about their disdain for the new take on the series.

Most recently, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan made comments in a video about their version of the show being removed from Netflix, claiming the network did that so fans could find the new version of the show and not the one with "old people."

McGowan then added that the reboot "sucks" before admitting that she has never seen it.

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way," Jeffery shared on Twitter, including the clip of Combs and McGowan talking about the reboot, which had been posted on TikTok and Twitter by a fan.

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all," Jeffery added.

Jeffery later followed up with a cheeky gif of Glinda from The Wonderful Wizard of OZ, that read: "Are you a good witch or a bad witch?"

Jeffery stars as Maggie Vera in the show, while Mantock plays Macy and Diaz plays Mel. The original show starred Combs, McGowan, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano.

The original Charmed stars have been vocal about their disappointment with the reboot since the news of the series was first announced. Combs, in particular, took offense to newcomers "capitalizing on our hard work."

“Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work," she tweeted in 2018. "Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews, and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."

She also took issue with the CW series marketing the new show as “fierce, funny, feminist."

"I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago," Combs wrote in another tweet at the time.

Doherty also found the marketing offensive, calling it a "very ignorant stupid comment" to label the new show as feminist. However, she later said that she was "intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way."