Sarah Hyland Wishes Wells Adams Happy Birthday with Photo Taken After '3 Words Were Exchanged'

Sarah Hyland‘s birthday message to boyfriend Wells Adams might just be the most romantic thing you read all day.

Hyland helped Adams celebrate his 34th birthday on Tuesday with a swoon-worthy Instagram. The Modern Family actress shared a photo she said was taken shortly after the couple said “I love you” for the first time.

“This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged. My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since,” she wrote.

Hyland, 27, called herself the “luckiest woman in the world” thanks to Adams.

“You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side,” she continued. “Thank you for calling me baby even when I’m acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama!”

In the sweet shot, Hyland is seen smiling while leaning into Adams as he snaps the photo.

Hyland and the Bachelorette alum have been dating since last fall.

The two first began flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise — but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple took their relationship public over Halloween, and they have been more or less inseparable ever since, celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve together.

Hyland recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Adams, who lives in Nashville, make things work long-distance.

“I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks because five days is already too much for us,” she said. “So we always try to make sure to see each other.”

“I don’t think it’s hard if the love is there,” she continued.