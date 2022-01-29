Sarah Hyland Wishes 'Little Sister' Ariel Winter Happy Birthday in Sweet Instagram Post

Sarah Hyland posted a cute selfie of her and Ariel Winter in honor of the Modern Family star's 24th birthday on Friday

Sarah Hyland is giving all her love to "little sister" Ariel Winter on her 24th birthday.

The Modern Family alum, 31, posted a sweet selfie of her and Winter to Instagram on Friday in honor of her costar's special day, writing, "Little sister is 24 today!! We love to see it 🙏🏼….. (did I say that right @arielwinter ???) Happy birthday sissy!!! I love and miss you so much!!"

"Yes you did😍😂!!!!!" Winter replied, adding, "Thank you 🥺🥰 ❤️and miss you too!"

Hyland wasn't the only cast member from Modern Family to wish Winter a happy birthday on Friday; Jesse Tyler Ferguson also posted a selfie of the pair on his Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday dear sweet angel @arielwinter. Your guncle loves you very much. ❤️," to which Winter replied, "Thank you!! Love you!❤️"

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the actresses have remained close over the years, as they've known each other for more than half of Winter's life.

Both Hyland and Winter starred as sisters Haley and Alex Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020 – Hyland was 18 when the show first aired, while Winter was only 11 years old.

During a panel appearance at the 2020 Television Critics Association, the actresses opened up about what it was like growing up in front of the camera – and how they leaned on each other to block out the unwanted and unnecessary negativity from viewers.

"It's really difficult to grow up in front of millions of people who have an opinion on everything you do, and who are allowed to say it at any point," said Winter. "[They] think they know you really well, and they think they can comment on everything you wear, everything you do, or how you grow up and change."

"We have great support in each other. It's made us stronger as we get older," the Smurfs: The Lost Village voice actress continued.