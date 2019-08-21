A new name has been added to the list of potential contenders for The Bachelor.

After Derek Peth was left heartbroken by Demi Burnett‘s decision to pursue a relationship with a woman she’d been dating in Los Angeles instead of him on this week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, his friend Wells Adams showed his support by campaigning for Peth to be the next Bachelor lead.

“#derekforbachelor Appreciation video for my roommate on the @bacheloretteabc,” he wrote alongside a photo montage of the two. “My bourbon drinking buddy. My bestie from the TV world and honestly the one of the best guys I’ve ever met. We don’t deserve @pethderek.”

And Wells’ fiancée Sarah Hyland also wants to see their friend hand out roses. She commented on the post, writing, “DEREK FOR BACHELOR!”

“Only person I wouldn’t be jealous of by you making a montage video,” she added.

Fans also rushed to social media to root for Peth to be the next Bachelor.

“DEREK PETH FOR BACHELOR 2019,” wrote one fan.

“DEREK PETH FOR BACHELOR. DEREK PETH FOR PRESIDENT. DEREK PETH FOR EVERYTHING,” wrote another.

I definitely won’t be the first or last person to say this but…

Peth quickly became a fan favorite after he supported Burnett’s decision to embrace her sexuality. Though he broke down in tears at the end of his relationship with Burnett, the Iowa native commended her for following her heart.

After Monday night’s episode aired, Peth, 31, made a point to defend her on Twitter.

“As you all watch this, I want to ask that you have as much empathy as you can for Demi,” he wrote. “I’ve seen some really hurtful things being said that don’t reflect how I feel and I lived this. I’m glad that you’re finally all able to see how open and honest she’s always been with me.”

“I think it’s unfair to assume we should all be clean slates bent on getting engaged because we’re on a show,” he continued. “This is our lives and we’re all just people seeking meaningful connections. That’s what Demi and I are both doing and it should be respected.”

Burnett, 24, clearly appreciated his tweets.

“You’re a hero,” she replied. “Thank you for being you.”

Burnett came out as queer last month when the trailer for Paradise‘s sixth season teased a romance between her and another woman. On Monday’s episode, Burnett admitted to feeling more conflicted than ever.

“I’m so confused,” she told Peth. “I have this girl that I can’t stop thinking about and then I have you, an amazing guy, in front of me that has blown my mind with how great of a person you are. And I’m trying to figure it out, but right now I’m just really torn.”

Peth was disappointed, but still hopeful about his chances with Burnett.

“The hardest part about this is knowing that there’s someone else who’s pulling on her emotions,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who this other person is, right? It’s just somebody else who Demi has an emotional connection to. I’m super hopeful that it just doesn’t end.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.