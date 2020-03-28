Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Take the TikTok Couples Challenge: 'Poor Man's J.Lo and A-Rod'

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams are taking on the viral couples challenge on TikTok after being inspired by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The Modern Family star, 29, shared a video of herself and Adams playing the game on Instagram, in which the duo are asked a series of superlative questions about each other with their eyes closed.

The engaged couple sat on their couch as Hyland nuzzled one of their dogs to answer the questions, agreeing that the Bachelorette alum initiated the first kiss and is also the “funny one” of the relationship.

While the pair continued to agree that Adams is the better cook and more patient than Hyland, they disagreed when it came to who said “I love you” first, both pointing to themselves to answer that question.

However, the engaged couple agreed again when it came to answering who takes longer to get ready in the morning, both pointing to Hyland.

“The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod 💍,” Hyland captioned the video.

Earlier this week, Lopez and Rodriguez shared their version of the challenge, disagreeing on several of the questions.

The engaged couple agreed that the “On the Floor” singer was the one to initiate their first kiss, their fingers were soon flying in the opposite directions when deciding who is the funniest, most patient, grumpiest in the morning and the most stubborn.

“What do you think?!” Lopez asked her followers of the video on TikTok, while Rodriguez captioned his post on Instagram, “Family feud 😅❤️.”

Both couples played the game while practicing social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hyland, who is immunocompromised due to her transplant history, recently opened up on Brad Goreski‘s podcast about how she’s preparing for the pandemic as someone with underlying health issues.

The actress has a condition called kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts. Hyland underwent a second kidney transplant in 2017 after her first one failed.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” Hyland said, then joking, “I just took a shot of hand sanitizer, so we’re good.”

COVID-19 is especially dangerous for the elderly, infants and those with underlying health conditions.

“My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm,” Hyland admitted.

Hyland said that she is “staying home” amid the public health crisis.

Several states, including California, are under stay at home orders in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. As of Friday, there are more than 101,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

