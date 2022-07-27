Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams first met on social media in 2017 and got engaged two years later

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship started with an Instagram DM.

In 2016, Adams appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in an effort to win her heart. Although he and Fletcher weren't a match, his stint on the show did catch the attention of the Modern Family actress. Hyland, a longtime fan of the ABC franchise, tweeted about her crush on Adams several times as she watched the season unfold.

After exchanging some flirty tweets, Adams sent Hyland a DM and asked to take her out for tacos.

"I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward and it's sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,' and I liked that," Hyland later recalled of Adams' first message during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The couple have been together ever since, and have shared plenty of cute moments with fans over the years.

"We like to joke when we first started dating, that we're the same person, and I think [that] still rings true to this day," Sarah told PeopleTV in a 2019 interview. "We're just so similar that it definitely felt like meeting a kindred soul from a past life."

In July 2019, Adams got down on one knee and asked Hyland to marry him. After postponing their wedding due to the pandemic, the pair are finally getting ready to tie the knot after a more than three-year engagement.

From an online romance to getting engaged on the beach, here is a complete timeline of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship.

2016-2017: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams flirt on Twitter

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on November 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Hyland first showed interest in Adams when he starred on the 12th season of The Bachelorette. The actress wasn't shy about her crush on the radio host, and posted about him on Twitter multiple times. She even expressed how excited she was about his new role as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, which got her a flirty response from Adams.

October 29, 2017: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate Halloween together

That year, the duo sparked dating rumors when they spent Halloween together and dressed up as characters from Netflix's Stranger Things. "#strangerthings have happened," Hyland wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of Adams dressed up as Eleven while she grinned as Dustin Henderson.

November 5, 2017: Sarah Hyland seemingly confirms her relationship with Wells Adams

Just one week after celebrating Halloween together, Hyland seemingly confirmed she was seeing Adams in a photo shared on Instagram. "He puts up with me," she captioned the post. Around the same time, Adams also posted a snap of the two looking cozy.

November 8, 2017: Wells Adams opens up about his relationship with Sarah Hyland

On an episode of The Morning Breath podcast, Adams opened up for the first time about his relationship with the actress and confirmed that the two first met on social media. "I'm amazed how smart the internet is," he said. "Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I'm like, 'Wow!' "

November 24, 2017: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate her 27th birthday

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the Broadway Opening Day performance of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two' at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City Credit: Walter McBride/Getty

For her 27th birthday, Adams surprised Hyland with a Bachelor-style date and took her on a helicopter trip to Catalina Island. Hyland posted about the trip throughout the weekend and captioned one photo, "This one. (@wellsadams) SURPRISED ME with a helicopter ride to Catalina to celebrate my birthday early and … I can't. I'm all gushy."

A few days later, Hyland shared a series of photos from the pair's trip to Disneyland, and praised Wells for his thoughtfulness in the caption. "This one @wellsadams took my birthday and made it in to an entire week celebration," she wrote. "No one makes me feel as special as you do."

December 2017: Sarah Hyland talks about Wells Adams

In an interview with PEOPLE backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball, Hyland revealed that Adams is the only person who finds her funny. "I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend," she said. "Thank God!"

December 10, 2017: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate the holidays together

To mark the beginning of the holiday season, the couple posted photos of them decorating their first Christmas tree together. "First Christmas tree with this one," the actress captioned a selfie with Adams.

July 2018: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams move in together

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attends the 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

After maintaining their long-distance romance for nearly a year, Adams moved from Nashville to Los Angeles — and into Hyland's home. Adams announced the news in July 2018 on his podcast with Brandi Cyrus, Your Favorite Thing.

"I'm straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I've got to go!" he said. He added, "First thought is: Let's go to California. Let's move in with the lady."

The couple was spotted packing the PDA in front of a U-Haul truck outside of Hyland's house a month later. Hyland told PEOPLE that same month that moving in together had only made them "closer."

"I don't think it's been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other," she said. "I think we're in the honeymoon phase of living together [...] It's good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign."

October 7, 2018: Wells Adams defends Sarah Hyland on Instagram

When the couple attended Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy Awards party, Instagram users criticized Hyland's choice to wear glasses to the event. Adams had his girlfriend's back, though, and defended her in the comment section of his Instagram post, writing, "It's so she can see s---." Hyland also commented on the post and said, "I. Look. Super. Stoned," to which Adams responded, "You look super hot."

October 15, 2018: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their first anniversary

In October 2018, the couple celebrated one year of dating. To mark the occasion, both Hyland and Adams posted photos of each other to their respective Instagram accounts with sweet captions.

February 14, 2019: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate Valentine's Day

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

On Valentine's Day, Hyland posted a series of photos and moments from her and Adams' relationship. "With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall... no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ❤️," she wrote.

July 16, 2019: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams get engaged

The couple got officially engaged while on a tropical vacation after nearly two years of dating. Hyland announced the news on Instagram with a series of photos of Adams proposing. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams," she captioned it.

July 2019: Sarah Hylands opens up about how Wells Adams helped her through her health issues

Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia and underwent her second kidney transplant just three days after she and Adams met in real-life for the first time. In a 2018 interview with SELF, the actress shared that despite their relationship being very new at the time, Adams was there for every step of the way.

"He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital," she told the outlet. "He's seen me at my worst [...] He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

Shortly after the couple got engaged, Hyland sat down with PEOPLE and opened about how their unconventional start made them even closer.

"He still liked me after that somehow," she said. "So it definitely brought us closer together and forced us to have a relationship that was very serious from the start."

June 30, 2020: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postpone their wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 Credit: Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

About a year after getting engaged, the couple decided to put their wedding on hold, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland told Bachelor host Chris Harrison on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!.

"All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out ... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

August 9, 2020: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their "would-be" wedding day

Although their wedding was postponed, the couple still had a small celebration on the day they were supposed to exchange vows, dressing up in white and spending the day together at a vineyard.

Both stars posted pictures in honor of the day, and Hyland captioned her post, "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ✨."

October 21, 2020: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their third anniversary

Sarah Hyland (L) and Wells Adams (R) attend MPTF NextGen Board hosts 2021 Summer Party hosted by Max Greenfield at Sunset Tower Hotel on September 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Instead of having a lavish celebration, Hyland and Adams spent their third anniversary voting in the 2020 presidential election. "On our anniversary, we sat down ... and had all of our ballots and research laid out before us," the Modern Family star told PEOPLE. "We filled out our ballots and walked our ballots over to the official dropoff box and triple-checked to make sure that it wasn't one of the fake ones that are lying around California. And then Wells cooked us dinner and we exchanged gifts and that was that."

May 16, 2021: Sarah Hyland celebrates Wells Adams' birthday

In honor of Adams' 37th birthday, Hyland penned a sweet tribute on Instagram. "It's the love of my life's birthday!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly."

August 13, 2021: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams put their wedding on hold again

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Adams opened up about having to postpone the couple's nuptials in both 2020 and 2021.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," he said. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

October 15, 2021: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their fourth anniversary

On the couple's four-year anniversary, Hyland wrote a loving message about her fiancé on Instagram. "Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust," Hyland wrote alongside a series of cute photos. "You're my world and beyond."

December 7, 2021: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2021 People's Choice

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At the 2021 People's Choice Awards, Hyland and Adams walked the red carpet together and posed for pictures. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender showed his fiancée tons of support as he took pictures of her on his phone and cheered her on.

While speaking with Laverne Cox for E!'s live coverage of the event, they gave an update on the status of their wedding.

"We've had like 5,000 dates now, and I just am like, 'Let's just go somewhere and do it by ourselves!' I don't know," Hyland said.

June 5, 2022: Sarah Hyland throws a bridal shower

After years of their wedding plans being deterred, Hyland finally had her "dream" bridal shower. The festivities took place outside and were planned by her maid of honor, Ciara Robinson. The bride-to-be shared lots of photos from the day and gave Robinson a special shoutout on her Instagram Story. "Thank you @ciaracrobinson for hosting the most GORGEOUS Bridal Shower of my dreams!!!" she wrote. "I love you more than words can say and I'm so grateful to have you as my best friend and sister."

In attendance were some of Hyland's closest friends including Vanessa Hudgens, GG Magree, Kimberly Daugherty, Natalie Joy and Ashley Newbrough. The most special guest was Adams himself, who showed up with flowers to surprise Hyland and play a round of The Newlywed Game.

July 2, 2022: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their 3-year engagement anniversary

A month later, the couple rang in another milestone — the 3-year anniversary of their engagement. Hyland posted two professionally-shot pictures of her and Adams on Instagram and wrote, "3 years engaged 💍 I love you to Pluto and back 💕." Hyland wore a stunning white Monique Lhuillier gown and a cape for the shoot while Adams looked handsome in a tuxedo.

July 14, 2022: Sarah Hyland takes a bachelorette trip to Mexico

Hyland celebrated her long-awaited bachelorette party at the Casa Aramara resort in Mexico with all of her closest friends. The Modern Family star shared a glimpse into the trip on Instagram, posting a photo of the group partying it up on a yacht. She wore a white swimsuit with the word 'bride' on the front while her girlfriends wore black suits with 'bridesmaid' written on them and the guys donned speedos.

"Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕," she captioned the shot. "I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC ✨."

July 27, 2022: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams discuss their wedding plans with PEOPLE

Ahead of their nuptials, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about their plans for the big day, sharing that their vision for the wedding hadn't changed despite the postponements.

"I'm going with more dresses than I originally planned," Hyland said. "But my vision board is still intact."

However, neither Hyland or Adams has yet to nail down exactly what they plan on wearing when they tie the knot. "I have had wedding dress try-on fittings, but I haven't had an actual fitting yet," the actress shared.

The one thing the soon-to-be married couple has settled on? Their registry. The pair teamed up with Amazon for their Amazon Wedding Registry, which includes items for cooking, baking and entertaining.