Sarah Hyland and Fiancé Wells Adams Pose in Festive Holiday Outfits: 'Third Christmas with You'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are one happy couple this holiday season.

The Modern Family star, 29, posted two sweet photos of herself posing with her fiancé Adams, 35, on Instagram on Thursday. In the pictures, the couple can be seen smiling as they stand in front of a festive Christmas tree.

“Third Christmas with you but first one engaged,” Hyland wrote in her caption. “You’d think we’d know how to take a proper picture at this point 🎄💍💕.”

Adams quickly responded with a joke and poked fun at the proximity of the wolf on his sweater to his fiancée’s chest. “My dire wolf really loves breast meat apparently…” he commented.

Hyland continued the joke, writing, “@wellsadams I apologize for there not being enough meat to feed your Wolf 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Fans joined in on the fun as well. One wrote, “@wellsadams @sarahhyland you two crack me up 😂🤣 hope you had a vert Merry Christmas ❤️🎄.” Another commented, “@sarahhyland never apologize for your meat 🤣🔥.”

Hyland wasn’t the only one to share some of their holiday festivities on social media. Adams also posted an adorable photo of himself and Hyland on Thursday to his Instagram.

This time, the hilarious wolf from his sweater did not make another appearance. The couple posed in front a fireplace surrounded by their three dogs and plenty of decorations. Pictured wearing matching pajamas, Adams jokingly captioned the photo, “We always dress like this.”

One follower quipped, “Truly never seen @sarahhyland without her antlers. Ever.”

Other fans were quick to comment on Adams photo as well. One wrote, “Omg!🤗❤️ you two are so adorable!” and another wrote “Such a sweet a beautiful couple ❤️❤️🙌🙌👏👏😍😍.”

The duo completed their holiday sleepwear ensembles with Christmas accessories. Adams wore a red Santa hat and Hyland topped off her look with plaid, red and black reindeer antlers, while their three dogs were also adorned in Christmas outfits.

Hyland and Adams, who went public with their relationship in October 2017, announced their engagement in July with posts they shared on Instagram.

At the time, Hyland posted a series of photos from the romantic, Fiji island proposal. The couple celebrated their engagement with a party in October.