Sarah Hyland on Postponing Wells Adams Wedding: 'There Are More Important Things to Worry About'

The Modern Family star and the radio host got engaged last summer, but have postponed their nuptials during the pandemic

They've been engaged for just over a year, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams aren't tying the knot just yet.

"I think right now there are more important things to worry about," the Modern Family star, 29, tells PEOPLE of postponing her wedding to radio DJ and former Bachelorette contestant Adams, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there," she says. "But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."

"There's a lot of learning, and I'm really more focused on political things rather than wedding things," she adds. "There is a lot going on in the world right now and that's what we should be focused on."

And the couple, who have partnered with Spotify's Duo Love Songs, a personalized shared playlist, are able to see the occasional silver linings during self-isolation — including the fact that they've grown even closer together.

"One of the only positive things that has come out of this is we're forced to slow down and maybe think about things in a different way," says Adams, 36. "There is a little bit of silver lining. Maybe something good can come out of this. And I've found it really wonderful to be with Sarah this entire time. It's been nice to get to know her on a deeper level. Before, we were working so much that it was a little bit like ships passing in the night. It's been nice to keep falling in love with Sarah."

Adds the actress: "When we made our Duo Love Songs playlist, we found a lot of songs that were really nostalgic for us. It was fun to go down memory lane."

Image zoom Spotify

And the couple took time to remember one very special recent memory — their engagement, of which they celebrated the first anniversary, quarantine-style.

"We decided to get dressed up and cook a fancy meal and go to the theater, which was really watching Hamilton on the TV," says Adams.